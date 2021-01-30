As Manchester United continue to push hard in the Premier League, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will surely be hoping that his squad have enough depth to see them through to the business end of the season when, if they’re still in contention, a longed-for league title could be theirs.

It’s difficult to recall a time where there appeared to be a ‘money no object’ way of doing business as far as transfers in at the Red Devils were concerned.

We need to go back to 2014 when Louis van Gaal must’ve thought that all of his Christmases had come at once.

Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Luke Shaw, Daley Blind and Marcos Rojo had all arrived, but the Red Devils hadn’t finished spending.

On deadline day, Radamel Falcao arrived. One of European football’s greatest marksmen.

However, even before he got started, there were concerns about the player who was on £265,000-a-week wages, as reported by BBC Sport in 2015.

“We shouldn’t have gone near it (the Falcao deal),” The Athletic report a club insider as saying.

“A couple of days earlier, we’d said ‘no chance’ with the sums his agent was talking about. And then it’s deadline day, panic, deal done.

“[…] Big mistake.”

Ah, panic buys… some people never learn.