Barcelona presidential candidate Joan Laporta is reportedly keen to offload Ousmane Dembele and could try using him in a swap deal for Borussia Dortmund star and Manchester United target Jadon Sancho.

The Red Devils are being tipped to be one of the teams in for Sancho this summer, with Fabrizio Romano recently telling CaughtOffside he was sure they would be in the race for his signature again after missing out on him last year.

Now it seems United could face competition from Barcelona, with Don Balon reporting that Laporta would be ready to try offering Dembele to Dortmund to help push a deal through.

It would be intriguing to see if this could be successful, with Dortmund perhaps likely to be tempted to re-sign Dembele after his success at the Bundesliga side earlier in his career.

The France international looked an elite young talent at Dortmund but has struggled at Barca, so a return to Germany could be ideal for him to revive his career.

This would be a blow for Man Utd, however, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer surely in need of a top attacking signing like Sancho next season.

The England international would surely give United a new dimension up front after an inconsistent season that has seen them emerge as unlikely title contenders.

Solskjaer’s side perhaps still seem a bit short of that quality needed to go all the way, and a big-name buy like Sancho could make all the difference to their chances next term.