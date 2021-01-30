Jose Mourinho finally agrees to allow Spurs midfielder to depart before deadline day

Jose Mourinho has reportedly agreed to allow midfielder Dele Alli to depart in-favour of a loan switch to team-up with former manager Mauricio Pochettino at Paris-Saint Germain.

Dele, 24, joined Spurs from League One side MK Dons in 2015 in a deal worth £5.97m, as per Transfermarkt.

Since arriving in the country’s capital, Dele quickly rose to the forefront of England’s top-flight and was widely-regarded as one of the most technically gifted young talents in Europe.

Having featured in 234 matches in all competitions for Spurs, Dele has racked up a very decent 121 direct goal contributions, in all competitions.

However, despite being one of Pochettino’s most reliable players during his five-year reign as Spurs’ head coach, Dele has since found himself fall way down the pecking order in Mourinho’s first-team plans.

After only featuring in 12 matches in all competitions so far this season, Dele’s long-term future has become the subject to much speculation.

Despite being heavily linked with a winter move to Paris-Saint Germain, so far, a proposed move has failed to materialise.

That could all be set to change though.

According to a recent report from the Daily Mail, Mourinho has finally agreed to allow Dele to reignite his career under the guidance of Pochettino at Paris-Saint Germain.

However, despite Mourinho’s willingness to see the Englishman depart before Monday’s transfer deadline, it is understood that chairman Daniel Levy is still yet to sign the move off.

Currently suffering a spate of injuries to first-team players, Levy is believed to be reluctant to trim his squad even further.

Levy has a little over 24-hours to sanction Dele’s switch to PSG with the 24-year-old now forced to sweat on his chairman’s final decision.