It’s a brave man that risks getting on the wrong side of Cristiano Ronaldo, but a Juventus team-mate currently on loan at Bayern Munich looks like he might be about to do just that.

Douglas Costa had sought to further his career in the Bundesliga after being marginalised at the bianconeri, however, things seemingly haven’t really worked out as the Brazilian had hoped.

Don Balon note that with Serge Gnabry and Leroy Sane occupying the wide positions, Costa isn’t getting a look in at present.

To that end, current Serie A leaders, AC Milan, are believed to be showing interest, particularly as their form has tailed off in the last few games.

In order to push on again for the second half of the campaign, linking Costa up with Ronaldo’s enemy, Zlatan Ibrahimovic, is seen as a deal that needs to be made.

With Juventus still holding the player’s registration, however, it’s unlikely they’d be willing to allow a direct rival to benefit from one of their player’s services.

Not to mention Costa’s salary, which is likely to prove prohibitive for the rossoneri.

If Costa does join Milan, it really could cause quite a stir – hence Don Balon’s dramatic gun-jumping headline, which reads: “Traiciona a Cristiano Ronaldo y se alía con su enemigo: Ibra sonríe”. In English, that is roughly: “He betrays Cristiano Ronaldo and joins forces with his enemy: Ibra smiles”.