Menu

Video: Alexandre Lacazette rattles the crossbar with quality free-kick during Arsenal-Man Utd clash

Arsenal FC Manchester United FC
Posted by

One of Arsenal’s best chances against Manchester United was this fine free-kick from Alexandre Lacazette.

Watch below as the Frenchman struck a superb effort that rattled the crossbar, coming ever so close to giving the Gunners the lead…

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

In the end, Arsenal couldn’t find a breakthrough against United, with both teams having to settle for a point after a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium.

Lacazette did pretty much everything right here, in fairness, but luck just wasn’t on his side.

More Stories Alexandre Lacazette

1 Comment

Add a Comment
  1. Husayn says:
    January 30, 2021 at 7:49 pm

    How can I download the video?

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.