Video: Alexandre Lacazette rattles the crossbar with quality free-kick during Arsenal-Man Utd clash

One of Arsenal’s best chances against Manchester United was this fine free-kick from Alexandre Lacazette.
Watch below as the Frenchman struck a superb effort that rattled the crossbar, coming ever so close to giving the Gunners the lead…
Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports
In the end, Arsenal couldn’t find a breakthrough against United, with both teams having to settle for a point after a 0-0 draw at the Emirates Stadium.
Lacazette did pretty much everything right here, in fairness, but luck just wasn’t on his side.
1 CommentAdd a Comment
How can I download the video?