According to Estadio Deportivo, Liverpool are open to an exit for out-of-favour goalkeeper Adrian this month, in a move that would free up a much-needed squad spot for the Reds.

The Spanish outlet report that both the club and Adrian ‘agree to study’ an offers that are presented before Monday’s transfer deadline.

Adrian has dropped to third-choice in the pecking order, with promising youngster Caoimhin Keller now taking the spot as the prime backup to Alisson Becker.

Estadio Deportivo claim that with Adrian in the final six months of a contract that is very unlikely to be extended, Liverpool would not ‘put many demands’ on the ace – suggesting they’d accept little or possibly even nothing to get the Spaniard off their books now.

Adrian is arguably the one non-homegrown first-team player of the least importance as things stand, with the third-choice stopper’s squad registration spot better used on Virgil van Dijk or a new defender.

The Times now report that the club are working to land a centre-back before Monday’s transfer deadline, with the side seemingly reluctant on strengthening in this much-needed area until now.

Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez are out with long-term knee injuries, whilst the injury-prone Joel Matip is also sidelined and Fabinho just suffered a knock that rules him out of this weekend’s tie vs West Ham.

That leaves another makeshift central defender in Jordan Henderson alongside youngster Nat Philipps and Rhys Williams as the only first-team players with action at centre-back under their belt this season.

Jurgen Klopp and Co. face a squad registration issue though, Virgil van Dijk was removed from the list after his injury, but if the side want to leave the ace available for the second-half of the season – someone will have to make way for a new centre-back to be added in.

Liverpool’s 25-man squad for the Premier League has one slot as it stands – should Van Dijk take that back up when the new lists are submitted – one non-homegrown ace has to make way for a new recruit.

Considering the premium that is slapped onto homegrown players and with the Reds not linked with any centre-back that fits this bill so far this month, leaving Adrian out may be the only option.

Of course with the Spaniard out of the squad, there’s no need for the former West Ham ace to remain at the club until his contract expires in the summer.

Estadio Deportivo report that former club Real Betis will not be a side that pursue Adrian, with their goalkeeping situation fine as it stands, with no particular suitors named in the report.

All of Adrian’s six appearances this season came in September of October, Kelleher has taken the No.2 spot since, Allison has missed a total of six matches due to injury this term.

Adrian signed for Liverpool on a free transfer in the summer of 2019, following his release from the Hammers, he’s made 23 appearances for the Reds.

Whilst the Spaniard started off in a fine manner with his heroics winning the penalty shootout against Chelsea in the European Super Cup, Adrian also made some costly errors in his debut campaign.

The Spaniard made some blunders in the Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid last season, which left the Reds knocked out at the Round of 16 stage. Adrian also looked less than convincing whilst deputising between the sticks in the 7-2 defeat to Aston Villa this season.