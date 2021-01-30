Man United approach Sporting Lisbon for Portugal’s top goal-scorer

Manchester United have reportedly made an informal approach to Sporting Lisbon for highly-rated winger Pedro Goncalves.

Goncalves, 22, joined Sporting during last year’s summer transfer window after making a £5.85m switch from FC Famalicao, as per Transfermarkt.

Since joining Sporting, Goncalves has featured in 18 matches and has been directly involved in an impressive 15 goals, in all competitions.

The talented winger, who primarily operates on the right flank has been a revelation for his side and has undoubtedly had a huge hand in ‘The Lions’ sitting pretty at the top of the Liga NOS table.

Boasting 12 domestic goals, Goncalves is currently leading Portugal’s top-flight goalscoring charts with his nearest opposition being Porto’s Sergio Oliviera (7).

Despite being with Sporting for just over six-months, Goncalves has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for some of Europe’s biggest clubs, including Manchester United.

United have been in the market for an out-and-out right-sided winger for quite some now after being hotly tipped to sign Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho.

Despite a summer of relentless speculation, a move for Sancho failed to materialise, leaving the Red Devils to reassess their right-sided attacking options.

According to a recent written report from newspaper Record (via Sports Witness), one target Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side have highlighted is Sporting’s Goncalves.

The report claims that United’s hierarchy recently made an informal approach for the 22-year-old which was immediately rejected.

Sporting’s bang in-form attacker is believed to have a £53m release clause and is contracted to Sporting until 2025, leaving the Portuguese side will all the control when it comes to negotiating.

Jurgen Klopp is also rumoured to be a big fan of the Portuguese starlet.

However, despite the strong interest growing in the 22-year-old, Sporting are believed to only consider allowing him to leave next summer.