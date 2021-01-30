Man United insider offers view of what De Gea and Henderson really think of Solskjaer

Although most managers profess to enjoying a healthy competition for places, the fact is that rarely, if ever, can they keep everyone in the squad happy.

Depending how hard nosed a manager is, the moans and groans from players and agents are like water off of a duck’s back.

However, often in the modern game, it isn’t as easy as that.

An arm around the shoulder needs to be more prevalent than ever and it will take a special kind of individual to get that side of management spot on.

So, step forward, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer who, according to one Man United insider, has worked wonders in keeping both David de Gea and Dean Henderson happy, positive and ready to go to war for Man United.

“I think the manager’s handled that situation wonderfully well,” third-choice custodian, Lee Grant, was quoted as saying by the Daily Mirror.

“Because, actually, at the start of the season there were big question marks on how that was going to work and the dynamics within the group.

“He’s managed to keep two very good goalkeepers happy.”

More Stories / Latest News (Video) Amad Diallo dinks ridiculous ‘Peneka’ penalty past Liverpool during U23s debut (Video) Haaland fails to equalise vs Augsburg after smashing spot-kick against bar (Video) Allan Saint-Maximin leaves Everton’s Michael Keane for dead with superb ‘Maradona’ skill

Coming from the horse’s mouth, this should, hopefully, see the continued criticism that the Norwegian tends to find coming his way settle down a little.

If Solskjaer can guide United to a trophy too, he may just find that praise is given as readily in the future.