Manchester United set impressive new club record after draw vs Arsenal

Manchester United have set a new record after going unbeaten for 18 Premier League away games in a row.

The Red Devils were not at their best as they could only draw 0-0 at Arsenal this evening, in what was generally a bit of a disappointing game.

Still, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side did manage to make a small piece of history, with the team now on its longest ever run without defeat in away games in the top flight…

18 – Manchester United are now unbeaten in 18 Premier League away games (W13 D5), the longest run without defeat on the road in their top-flight history. Cloud. pic.twitter.com/u0T5MiRCJp — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) January 30, 2021

United have lost four league matches so far this term, all of them coming at home against Crystal Palace, Tottenham, Arsenal and Sheffield United.

It’s now been over a year since their last away league defeat, which was the 2-0 loss at Liverpool on the 19th of January last season.

If MUFC can sort out their home form and find a bit more of a cutting edge up front, it’s clear they have it in them to be serious title contenders this season, but for now they’ve slipped up a bit and Manchester City look the major favourites.