Man United star admits to previously suffering loneliness

Manchester United midfielder Fred has been speaking ahead of his side’s important Premier League match against Arsenal on Saturday afternoon.

Fred, 27, joined United in 2018 after making a £53.1m switch from Ukrainian side Shakhtar Donetsk, as per Transfermarkt.

Since his arrival three-years ago, the industrious Brazilian box-to-box midfielder has featured in 95 matches in all competitions.

Despite arriving in Manchester carrying a whopping £53m price-tag, Fred’s endured a tough opening 18-months at Old Trafford.

After struggling to find his form resulted in a series of underwhelming performances, Fred became a constant source of criticism.

However, after reinventing himself during the sport’s hiatus last year, Fred has come out firing during the 2020-21 season and has grown to become one of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s most trusted midfielders.

Having featured in 22 matches in all competitions already this season, Fred has found himself often named alongside midfielder partner Scott McTominay in some of his side’s biggest games.

Speaking to the Daily Mail ahead of his side’s crucial tie against Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal, Fred has revealed how he struggled with loneliness during the earlier days of his United career.

“At the beginning, I felt the distance from other players and I even felt alone sometimes.” the South American said.“I lacked support maybe, but I could not speak the language that well, so it sort of became a barrier between the players and me.

“I knew there was just one recipe to success: keep on training, not letting those bad comments affect my mind. If I was an angry guy, I guess I’d have thrown it all away because of what I heard during those times.”