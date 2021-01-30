Manchester United legend Rio Ferdinand has tweeted that he noticed Edinson Cavani urging the team’s defenders to play more quickly.

It’s not been the best first half from Man Utd, who are currently level at 0-0 with Arsenal in this evening’s Premier League clash.

The Red Devils could do with upping the tempo a bit, and fans will be encouraged to see that the experienced Cavani is supposedly helping his colleagues out with useful tactical advice…

Seeing Cavani telling the back four to speed it up… too many touches!

Quicker quicker — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) January 30, 2021

Ferdinand will know the importance of setting a good positive tempo from defence from his playing days at United, when he was one of the very best in the business.

This shows the importance of having big characters around, with Cavani clearly understanding how much United need to be on the front foot.

Now it just remains to be seen if the entire team can improve their performance in the second half and take advantage of this below-par Arsenal side.