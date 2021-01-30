Menu

Solskjaer heard ordering Man United star to target Arsenal player who “cannot defend”

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been heard shouting at Marcus Rashford to target an Arsenal player who “cannot defend”.

Various reporters have tweeted about Solskjaer shouting this instruction to Rashford, urging the England international to run at one Gunners player, though it’s not entirely clear which one.

MORE: The enigma of Anthony Martial

See below as Charles Watts and Miguel Delaney claim Solskjaer was saying this about Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli…

Whereas James Olley says the Norwegian tactician was referring to AFC left-back Cedric Soares…

Either way, it’s an awkward thing to be picked up, with Solskjaer very clearly identifying what he perceives as a weak link in Mikel Arteta’s team.

It’s 0-0 at the time of writing, with both these sides slightly underwhelming so far in this evening’s Premier League clash at the Emirates Stadium.

Perhaps Rashford can take his manager’s advice on board and liven things up a bit with a decent run at this player who supposedly can’t defend…

