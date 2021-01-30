Menu

“Much needed axe” – These Man United fans back Solskjaer’

The loss to Sheffield United wasn’t fatal to Man United’s title hopes, but they could quickly find themselves out of the picture with a few more poor results.

They’ve got a tough one against Arsenal this afternoon when you consider that Mikel Arteta’s men have been steadily improving in recent weeks, so it will be interesting to see what Solksjaer does.

He usually tries to keep things tight in the big games but 0-0 draws at home won’t win you the title, so here’s how he’s decided to line up this afternoon:

There’s no surprises that changes have been made and this is probably United’s strongest XI just now, but the omission of Anthony Martial is probably the most notable one.

The Frenchman has really struggled for confidence this season and he’s one of those players who can quickly become one dimensional if he’s not believing in himself, so it’s probably the right call.

Obviously it’s a shame because it’s never nice to see someone lose their place in the team, but that decision has been approved by a lot of the fans ahead of this one:

