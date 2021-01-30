The relative success or failure of a professional footballer’s career can often depend on the decisions that he and his agent make when it comes to the transfer window.
Particularly if the player concerned happens to not be getting regular minutes at his club, thus prompting certain machinations from his representatives which are designed to get the conversation going.
That would appear to be the case with Aston Villa’s Marvelous Nakamba.
The Zimbabwean hasn’t been able to make a dent in the first team thanks to the form of John McGinn and Douglas Luiz, so a move away before the deadline would appear to suit all parties.
However, according to Newsday, who cite Spanish newspapers, Valencia’s pursuit of the holding midfielder seems doomed to failure, with it suggested that a loan or permanent switch is a non-starter.
Closer to home, Newsday sources suggest that both Crystal Palace and Newcastle are interested in the player, but Villa manager Dean Smith won’t countenance a move to either because he regards Nakamba as a reliable back-up.