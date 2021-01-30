Martin Odegaard and Donny van de Beek were spotted sharing a nice moment together during this evening’s clash between Arsenal and Manchester United.

See below as the new Gunners loanee was clearly pleased to see Van de Beek, with the pair perhaps knowing each other from playing in the Eredivisie…

? – Donny van de Beek & Martin Ødegaard, nice sight. pic.twitter.com/Kz4QNT0aoS — ??? ???? ? (@TheEuropeanLad) January 30, 2021

Odegaard has spent time on loan with Heerenveen, while Van de Beek joined United from Ajax last summer.

Still, this is a far cry from the kind of aggression we used to see between players at these two clubs!