Mesut Ozil is definitely a player who sparks a debate when one talks about what it is that makes a footballer great.

The German offered up incredible skills, goals and performances whilst at Arsenal, but was also guilty of drifting in an out of a number of games.

Labels such as ‘lazy’ or ‘enigma’ were not uncommon and not entirely untrue either.

Ozil was a match-winner in every sense, but didn’t always use that incredible talent to his best ability.

However, former Gunners legend, Robert Pires, has leapt to the player’s defence.

“In my opinion Ozil is an Arsenal legend,” he was quoted as saying in The Sun.

“We must not forget everything he did for this club and the quality he brought to the team.

“For me there is no culprit in this story. I know Arteta and I know Ozil. The manager made a decision and Ozil had to accept it, which he did.

“He never complained but instead continued to train like a professional.

“He has now found a solution to leave by signing with Fenerbahce and I think everyone’s happy — especially Mesut because he was the one most affected by it.

“Being frozen out of the squad is very tough. That said, for me Ozil has already gone down as an Arsenal legend.”

As someone who knows both players, as well as what it takes to become a success at the club, Pires is well placed to comment.

With Ozil gone, whatever issues there were between player and club have been resolved.

Arteta, meanwhile, has no excuses now regarding dressing room equilibrium or getting results. The Spaniard made his decision, it was accepted, now all concerned need to move on.