Paul Merson slams key decision made by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Former Arsenal player turned pundit Paul Merson has slammed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s recent decision to rotate his squad, which resulted in the Red Devils suffering a shock 2-1 defeat to regelation threatened Sheffield United.

United hosted Chris Wilder’s struggling Blades earlier in the week in a game which led United suffering their first domestic defeat (1-2) since last November.

Solskjaer named a starting line-up which featured several changes including left-back Alex Telles coming in, in place of the bang in-form Luke Shaw.

The mid-week game which saw United barely lay a glove on Wilder’s physical men ensured United failed to retain their spot at the top of the Premier League.

Now currently preparing to face-off against Arsenal in Saturday evening’s Premier League match, Merson has slammed Solskjaer’s decision to rotate his squad earlier in the week.

Merson feels like Solskjaer’s recent tactical set-up could eventually prevent United from winning the Premier League, although those claims could still be somewhat premature.

Still with 18 games left to play, undoubtedly, United will be hoping to bounce back when they travel to the Emirates later on Saturday.

Ahead of the mouth-watering match-up, speaking to the Daily Star, the former Arsenal man said: “Ole Gunnar Solskjaer changed his team too much against Sheffield United and it backfired big style.

“I can’t catch my breath at what he’s done there. He got it horribly, horribly wrong, and they lost all momentum.

“I could not believe what I was watching from Manchester United. Play your best team. Get two goals in front. THEN rest players.

“What’s Luke Shaw need a rest for? He’s playing the best football of his career, absolutely flying. Don’t tell me he’s tired.

“I heard a United fan on the radio saying the team he put out should still have been good enough to win. If it was good enough, why isn’t it playing every week!?

“It was madness. Solskjaer was trying to be too clever because they have Arsenal this weekend.

“But he’s put his team under pressure now. That could open the door for their rivals, and it means they have to beat Arsenal now.

“United could look back on that at the end of the season as the day the title race turned against them.”