As goal scorers in the modern era go, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was one of the best.

The Norwegian, whether as a member of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Man United starting XI or as a super sub, always knew where the net was, and could be relied upon to score in a variety of ways.

It’s that knowledge that the now Red Devils manager is passing on to striker, Marcus Rashford.

According to ESPN, Solskjaer and his backroom team have become concerned by the way in which Rashford is reverting to type in front of goal and always wanting to finish in a similar way.

A suggestion from sources close to the club is that United believe Rashford will develop much more as a striker if he has a repertoire of finishes rather than the standard blast past the keeper.

Although his shooting accuracy is on par with other strikers in the division, it’s believed that Solskjaer is keen to ensure an even higher accuracy by just making a few minor tweaks to Rashford’s game.