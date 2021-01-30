The problems just seem to keep piling up for Steve Bruce and Newcastle United.

The Magpies are enduring their worst period of the season with their forwards unable to buy a goal and their defence unable to stem the tide.

To that end, it’s blindingly obvious why some players might want to jump ship from St. James’ Park, though DeAndre Yedlin appears to have more reason than most.

According to Hurriyet, cited by Here is the City, the 62-cap USA international has already agreed a deal with Turkish giants, Galatasaray.

However, with just two days left of the window, Bruce is still dragging his heels on the deal and there may not be time to get it over the line.

That, in turn, has left Yedlin feeling uncomfortable on Tyneside, and is an odd attitude to be taking at this stage given that the player is out of contract in the summer so will move for free then.

Given that he’s barely featured under Bruce during this campaign, it would make sense to get him off of the books now, with the potential for a small fee to change hands too.

Things rarely make sense these days at Newcastle, mind…