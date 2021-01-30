Menu

(Video) Allan Saint-Maximin leaves Everton’s Michael Keane for dead with superb ‘Maradona’ skill

Newcastle United have claimed a vital three-points after beating Carlo Ancelotti’s Everton 2-0 in Saturday’s early Premier League kick-off.

The Magpies, who came into Saturday’s match under pressure having failed to win in their last nine domestic matches, saw off Everton, after a Callum Wilson brace ensured all the points were going back to the North East.

Despite Newcastle United’s brilliant performance all afternoon, arguably one of the game’s best moments came from substitute Allan Saint-Maximin.

The lively and always attacking wide-man came on during the second-half and made an instant impact.

The French attacker executed a superb ‘Maradona’ skill which left Toffees’ defender Michael Keane feel rather silly.

Pictures courtesy of BT Sport

