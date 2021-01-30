(Video) Amad Diallo dinks ridiculous ‘Peneka’ penalty past Liverpool during U23s debut

Manchester United’s new wonderkid Amad Diallo could not have hoped for a better start to life at the Red Devils. The talented teenager has netted a brace whilst making his club debut for the Red Devils’ under-23s against rivals Liverpool in the Premier League 2.

Diallo, 18, saw his move to United from Atalanta finalised earlier this month.

Whilst learning to adapt to life in England, Diallo has been introduced slowly via the club’s under-23 squad.

Handed his club debut during Saturday afternoon’s match against Liverpool’s under-23s, Diallo has already netted a brace.

His first saw the Ivorian slot a 13-minute opener cooly home, however, his second is even more absurd.

With confidence running through his veins, the 18-year-old stepped up to convert a spot-kick and did so by dinking a ‘Peneka’ penalty past the Liverpool keeper.

Lovely stuff!

Pictures courtesy of MUTV