Video: Arsenal build on their WWE entrance themes by playing Kane’s music vs Man United tonight

There’s little doubt that one of the more entertaining thing about wresting in the 90s was the entrance music, so it’s funny to see them making a comeback with Premier League clubs using them.

Arsenal went with the fairly uplifting tones of Kurt Angle in a recent game, but they took things up a notch against Man United today by playing Kane’s music to welcome the players back on to the pitch:

Pictures from Sky Sports

Noticed Arsenal play Triple H, Kurt Angle and now Kane’s theme for home games. Someone there is clearly a fan. Lads please one of you nominate him for the Cultaholic Hall of Fame ? @RossOnRasslin @JackTheJobber @Maffewgregg pic.twitter.com/Z8BaGCOCPs — Lloyd ???? (@LaughOutLloyd01) January 30, 2021

His music is much more ominous so it may not be one to fire the teams up as much, but it’s fun to think of where they intend to go next.