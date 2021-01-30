Menu

Video: Arsenal keeper Leno denies Man United the opener with an amazing fingertip save from Fred

It’s been a game lacking any real quality in the final third so far, but we came so close to an opener as Fred picked up a loose ball on the edge of the area.

He does well to loop a shot towards the far corner, but it just lacks a bit of pace and that allows Leno to stretch his arm up and tip it away at the last moment:

You can see from Fred’s reaction that he though he scored, while Arsenal have now been warned so they need to keep someone on the edge of the area at corners.

