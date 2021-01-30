Menu

(Video) Chaos at Marseille as furious fans set fire to training ground

Olympique Marseille
Posted by

Where to begin with this one! – Marseille fans are far from happy, and that’s somewhat of an understatement.

READ MORE: (Video) Amad Diallo dinks ridiculous ‘Peneka’ penalty past Liverpool during U23s debut

Having suffered four defeats in their last four outings and with manager Andre Villas-Boas recently admitting he has not been offered a new contract (h/t The Sun), tensions at the Ligue 1 side are rising.

Ahead of their side’s match against Rennes at the Stade Velodrome later on Saturday, furious fans have began violently protesting outside of the club’s Robert Louis-Dreyfus Centre training ground.

RMC sport are reporting that fans have even been spotted letting off fire crackers and bombs.

More Stories / Latest News
(Video) Amad Diallo dinks ridiculous ‘Peneka’ penalty past Liverpool during U23s debut
Man United insider offers view of what De Gea and Henderson really think of Solskjaer
(Video) Haaland fails to equalise vs Augsburg after smashing spot-kick against bar

The below footage and images has been circulated on social media by local residents and fans within the area.

More Stories André Villas-Boas

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.