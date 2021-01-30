(Video) Chaos at Marseille as furious fans set fire to training ground

Where to begin with this one! – Marseille fans are far from happy, and that’s somewhat of an understatement.

Having suffered four defeats in their last four outings and with manager Andre Villas-Boas recently admitting he has not been offered a new contract (h/t The Sun), tensions at the Ligue 1 side are rising.

Ahead of their side’s match against Rennes at the Stade Velodrome later on Saturday, furious fans have began violently protesting outside of the club’s Robert Louis-Dreyfus Centre training ground.

RMC sport are reporting that fans have even been spotted letting off fire crackers and bombs.

The below footage and images has been circulated on social media by local residents and fans within the area.