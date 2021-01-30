Video: Eze opens the scoring for Crystal Palace vs Wolves with a gloriously satisfying finish

There are few things more joyous in football than the ball smashing into the back of the net, and this is the perfect example from Crystal Palace’s Eberechi Eze.

His shot does look fairly close to the keeper so perhaps he should be doing better, but it’s just been hit so cleanly and with enough power to fly past him and the way it hits the net is pretty mesmerising:

A cracking goal by Crystal Palace! Eberechi Eze finishes off a great team move with a powerful strike ? ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #CRYWOL here: https://t.co/G8reGfeI0w

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/Xls192Cjft — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) January 30, 2021

Pictures from RMC Sport

Most of the attention at Palace goes to Wilfried Zaha and rightfully so, but Eze is slowly starting to emerge as a genuine gamechanger himself this season.