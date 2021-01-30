(Video) Haaland fails to equalise vs Augsburg after smashing spot-kick against bar

Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and ‘dreadful miss’ aren’t two phrases which often go together, however, the Norwegian has done just that during Borussia Dortmund’s Bundesliga match against Augsburg.

Whilst in action during Saturday afternoon’s latest round of domestic fixtures, the Black and Yellows played host to bottom half side Augsburg.

Having fallen behind to a shock Andre Hahn opener after just 10-minutes, Dortmund were hoping to draw level before the half-time break.

Edin Terzic’s men were presented with the perfect oppotuntity to do just that when a penalty was awarded just 10-minutes later.

However, the usually reliable Haaland, who stepped up to take the spot-kick unleashed his trademark power shot only to see his effort smash against the crossbar.

This season’s Golden Boy will be breathing a sign of relief after team-mate Thomas Delaney recently made up for his error and levelled proceedings at 1-1.

Pictures courtesy of BeIN Sports