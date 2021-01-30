Video: Liverpool CB target does nothing to help his chances at current club with a straight red after nine minutes

It’s amazing how much a player’s hands can tell you about their intent with a foul.

If they go up for a header with a clenched fist then it usually means they’re trying to stick the elbow on someone, and if they put their hands up to plead innocence then you can guarantee that they’ve just commited a foul with their legs.

Eder Militao is the perfect example this afternoon as he takes a straight red after nine minutes with this effort:

Eder Militao sent off after just 8 minutes! ? Not the start that Real Madrid needed ? pic.twitter.com/ml5ngTVumh — Premier Sports ? (@PremierSportsTV) January 30, 2021

Pictures from La Liga TV

This was a rare outing for Militao to prove his worth in the Real defence, so you have to think that this will do absolute nothing to help his cause.

It won’t be lost on Liverpool fans that he’s been heavily linked with a loan to Anfield before the window shuts, so there’s a chance that this might be enough to convince Real simply to get rid for now.