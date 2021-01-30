Video: Willian continues awful Arsenal form with bad miss against Manchester United

Willian had a great chance to give Arsenal the lead against Manchester United in today’s Premier League clash.

Watch the video below as the Brazil international was found in a good position by Hector Bellerin, only to hit a tame effort that was easily blocked…

Pictures courtesy of CBS Sports

Willian has had a poor start to life at Arsenal, despite previously looking a world class performer at former club Chelsea.

He could really have done with a goal in a big game like this to get his confidence up, but this was clearly the shot of a player who just isn’t on his game right now.