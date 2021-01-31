PL club offering Arsenal star tempting reason to seal transfer

Leicester City are reportedly emerging as a strong candidate to seal the loan transfer of Arsenal ace Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The 23-year-old has shone in Mikel Arteta’s side when he’s been given the chance, but in more recent times he’s somewhat surprisingly fallen out of favour.

This could now lead to Maitland-Niles moving on before the end of January, with Leicester interested in taking him on loan, according to The Athletic.

The England international is said to be particularly keen on a move to the King Power Stadium as Brendan Rodgers would be ready to use him in his preferred midfield role.

Maitland-Niles has mostly played as a full-back or wing-back for Arsenal, and it could be that the chance to play more centrally has a big effect on his future.

Leicester are also a team on the up under Rodgers and many players may well feel it would be a step up to swap the Gunners for the Foxes right now.

Arsenal should surely be doing all they can to keep hold of this promising young player and give him more playing time that he’s surely earned.