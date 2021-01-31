Arsenal consider surprise late January transfer swoop for Premier League star

Arsenal are reportedly considering a transfer swoop for Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt before the end of the January transfer window.

The Gunners have brought in Martin Odegaard on loan from Real Madrid this January, but could also now make a late move to strengthen their defensive options.

According to the Daily Mirror, Van Aanholt is an option being eyed up by Arsenal, with the 30-year-old heading towards the end of his contract in six months’ time.

This could put Crystal Palace under some pressure to cash in on Van Aanholt now, in order to avoid losing him on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Arsenal currently have Kieran Tierney out injured, so could perhaps do with another option at left-back, with the unconvincing Cedric Soares currently filling in in that position.

Van Aanholt has often been a key player for Palace, however, so could surely do a job for Mikel Arteta’s side, even if he’s not the big name many fans will be craving.

The Netherlands international has also previously played for Sunderland and Chelsea in the Premier League.