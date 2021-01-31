The latest Arsenal transfer news is here, with some surprise late moves possibly in store before the end of January.

The Gunners’ biggest signing this winter has been the loan deal for Real Madrid’s Martin Odegaard, but there could be another name coming in shortly.

According to a report in the Mirror, Crystal Palace left-back Patrick van Aanholt is emerging as a surprise late target this January.

The Dutchman is nearing the end of his contract at Selhurst Park, so could be available on the cheap if Arsenal do decide to firm up their interest in the next 24 hours or so.

This follows the north London giants also being linked with Southampton’s Ryan Bertrand this month, with cover for the injured Kieran Tierney clearly a priority.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are being linked with a surprise swoop for Arsenal outcast Shkodran Mustafi, whose future has been in doubt for some time.

The German centre-back has fallen out of favour at the Emirates Stadium, and it makes sense that Arsenal could try to move him on.

Don Balon are among the sources stating Liverpool are desperate enough to consider signing him to help them through their injury crisis in central defence.

Finally, Leicester City are reportedly emerging as strong contenders for the signing of Ainsley Maitland-Niles.

The England international is keen to play in midfield and Foxes boss Brendan Rodgers would offer him this opportunity if he joins.

It would initially be a loan move, but Arsenal fans may be concerned that this could pave the way for a permanent exit for the promising 23-year-old.