It’s never nice to see a good player waste their final prime years getting nowhere near the first team, but we’ve seen it so many times that the big Premier League sides pay wages that nobody wants to match.

That left Danny Rose in a situation at Spurs where he’s basically waiting for his contract to end so he can move on, but it did look like he was set to leave London for Turkey this month.

There were reports late last week which indicated he was due to fly to Turkey this weekend to agree a permanent move to Trabzonspor, but it appears something has gone wrong at the final moment.

Talksport have now reported that they’ve decided to pull out of the deal, citing complications with the rules around Covid-19 and how that would affect Rose in terms of self isolation and quarantining.

Realistically that would only rule him out for a maximum of 14 days so it’s very possible that they’ve got cold feet and tried to pass the blame on to covid as it’s an easy excuse, but it now looks like Rose will be stuck at Spurs until the summer.