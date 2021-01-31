Braga look to sign Ryan Gauld from Farense after another impressive season

Ryan Gauld’s transfer from Dundee United to Sporting Lisbon was one of the most intriguing moves for Scottish fans over the past few years, but he didn’t get a proper chance to establish himself in Lisbon.

He had a few loan spells including a return to Scotland with Hibs so many would’ve expected him to return to the UK when he finally moved on, but he chose to drop down a division and sign with Farense instead.

It was admirable to see him sticking to his guns by staying in Portugal and trying to be a success there, while the decision looks like it’s paid off in the long term.

He was instrumental in their promotion season last year, while he’s proven he can be a regular starter in the top flight this season with four goals and four assists as he tries to lead them to safety.

That form hasn’t gone unnoticed, and Record have reported that he could be in line for another big move as Braga are looking to bring him in after an injury in their starting XI.

There are numerous examples in football where a player has to drop down a level to develop and bounce back, but this would be wonderful to see if he earns the move and goes on to prove himself with Braga.