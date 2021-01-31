Brazilian legend urges wonderkid to choose “stable” Man City transfer over Man United

It’s always understandable that a talented kid will take a huge offer if it comes along, but there is so much to consider when it comes to a transfer these days.

Obviously finances and likely playing time should be the main ones, but youngsters also need to consider where they could end up if they aren’t an immediate first team option.

Goal have reported that Man City and Man United are both battling to sign Brazilian wonderkid Gabriel Veron, so it could be an interesting choice if both teams make him a serious offer.

If he goes to City he’ll likely be sent on loan to one of their affiliates for a year or two, while Man United tend to keep players in the U23 setup for a time before giving them a chance or sending them somewhere else on loan.

Brazil legend Rivaldo is someone who was never shy when it came to moving to a new club, and he’s told Betfair that Veron should choose to move to City:

“There are strong rumours that Manchester United and Manchester City are chasing Gabriel Veron’s signing from Palmeiras and I think that the Manchester club that wins this particular fight will be properly rewarded.

“If he has the choice between the two clubs, I suggest City because they are the more stable club nowadays, with a solid tactical system implemented by Pep Guardiola, which is not the case with Manchester United, despite also being a fantastic club.”

At this point it does just look like it’s a rumour rather than anything imminent so he has some time to think about it, but it will be interesting to see if he listens to Rivaldo on this one.

Veron currently played for Palmeiras as a forward who can operate on either wing, while he’s also been a regular in the first team this season and a star at youth level for Brazil so it’s easy to see why he’s so highly rated.

It’s also interesting to look at Rivaldo’s comments about Man City being more stable which could be a shot at the constant speculation around Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s future, although that has quietened down in recent weeks after a solid run of form.