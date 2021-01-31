Some Chelsea fans are surprised to see new manager Thomas Tuchel starting Marcos Alonso over Ben Chilwell for today’s game against Burnley.

The Blues spent big on bringing in Chilwell from Leicester City in the summer, with the England international costing as much as £45million, according to BBC Sport‘s report at the time.

Clearly, Chilwell must have been a key part of Frank Lampard’s plans, but with Tuchel now replacing him at Stamford Bridge, it could mean his place is no longer assured.

Alonso was previously a key player for Chelsea under Antonio Conte, though his form has dipped in recent times, and that led to him falling out of favour.

Chilwell looked a potentially big upgrade on the Spaniard after impressing at previous club Leicester, but maybe Tuchel has other ideas.

It’s certainly raised one or two eyebrows as Chelsea fans react to today’s XI to take on Burnley at Stamford Bridge…

