(Pictures) Breakdown of Cesar Azpilicueta’s lung-bursting run for superb Chelsea goal vs Burnley

Take the chance to watch that Cesar Azpilicueta goal against Burnley again…and watch the Chelsea defender’s incredible off-the-ball movement.

The 31-year-old starts sprinting from deep inside his own half before there’s even a glimmer of a chance at goal, with Thomas Tuchel’s side moving patiently forward.

Just look at Azpilicueta, however, as he senses his opportunity and does everything possible to race forward so he can eventually get on the end of the attack…