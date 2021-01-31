Thomas Tuchel already visibly frustrated with Chelsea star

Timo Werner’s Chelsea struggles continue in a poor performance against Burnley so far in today’s Premier League clash at Stamford Bridge.

The Germany international joined the Blues from RB Leipzig in the summer in what initially looked a hugely promising move for all involved, but it hasn’t really worked out that way so far.

Chelsea fans will no doubt hope that Werner’s form can improve now that Tuchel has come in to replace Frank Lampard as manager.

Lampard had struggled to get the best out of Werner and a number of the club’s expensive summer signings, but it seems Tuchel is also finding the former Leipzig man frustrating.

See below as Matt Law claims Tuchel has clearly expressed frustration with Werner twice already in today’s game…

That's twice Tuchel has expressed frustration with Werner. The forward has not had a good first 30 mins. — Matt Law (@Matt_Law_DT) January 31, 2021

It’s clear the 24-year-old has a big job on his hands to turn things around at Stamford Bridge.

One person who must feel hard done by is Olivier Giroud, who remains a substitute in most games despite impressing in most of the appearances he’s made up front in recent times.