Coming off of the back of a win over Wolverhampton Wanderers, Roy Hodgson will surely be hoping for a great end to the transfer window for Crystal Palace.

The south Londoners have already acquired Jean-Philippe Mateta from Mainz, which means that they’re able to offload one of their current strikers.

Given how poor he’s been in front of goal all season, the fact that Hodgson may be able to ship Christian Benteke out is something of a surprise.

However, according to The Sun, Sam Allardyce is showing serious interest in the hulking £120,000 per week hit-man.

West Brom have signed Mbaye Diagne from Galatasaray on loan, and Allardyce clearly believes that by adding Benteke to his squad, he will have sufficient enough fire-power to keep the Baggies up.

We can be assured that their football isn’t likely to be pretty, but all that Big Sam will care about at this stage is if it is effective.

‘Route one’ may not be fashionable in this day and age though you’re unlikely to find any West Brom fans complaining if they’re still in the Premier League come August.