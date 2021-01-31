It’s always good to have friends in high places, and where Wayne Rooney is concerned, most of his will have come from the upper echelons of the English game.
The Derby County manager can count on the great and the good of English football’s golden era, and to that end, he and Rangers’ Steven Gerrard look to have agreed the first transfer between their respective clubs.
Football Insider have noted that the Rams are in talks to bring 23-year-old centre-back, George Edmundson, south of the border.
Although it’s believed that the deal isn’t complete yet, and talks will continue throughout deadline day, there seems to be little in the way of stopping this deal from going through and strengthening Derby’s chances of hauling themselves further clear of relegation trouble at the foot of the Championship.
Three wins from their last three games has seen the club’s fortunes transform, and Rooney will hope that the upward trajectory continues.