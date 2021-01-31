Done Deal: Chelsea offload another outcast after loan deal confirmed

It was easy to forget that Baba Rahman still played at Chelsea simply because he hasn’t been anywhere near the first team in years.

He’s had a rough few seasons as multiple loan spells haven’t worked out, while Chelsea also had Chilwell, Alonso and Emerson who could cover his position so he was never going to get a chance to prove himself.

Thankfully he’s still only 26 so he’s got plenty of time to establish himself and have a solid career, so hopefully a loan spell in Greece can get him going again after he was officially announced by PAOK:

The Greek side have simply announced it as a loan signing so it’s not clear if there is a long term future for him at PAOK with a potential option to buy, but they’re clearly excited at how good he could be.

They reference interest from several big clubs before he went to Chelsea and suggest he’s simply been unlucky with injuries and have high hopes for him, so let’s hope he plays regularly and impresses.