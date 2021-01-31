Done deal: German giants confirm the signing of Leicester City forward

It’s easy to forget that Demarai Gray is only 24 because he’s been around for so long, but it was pretty clear that his time at Leicester City was up.

He’s had his issues with injuries over the past few months but he’s been limited to one sub appearance in the league this season, and it appears he’ll now get the chance of a fresh start in Germany after Bayer Leverkusen announced his signing:

? TRANSFER NEWS ? Demarai Gray joins Bayer 04 from @LCFC ??! pic.twitter.com/ghumQF412O — Bayer 04 Leverkusen (@bayer04_en) January 31, 2021

His injury history will be a concern so hopefully that doesn’t hamper him in Germany, but he does have all the tools to be a success in the Bundesliga.

He’s a pacey winger who can play anywhere across the midfield so he should be a good fit in the side, while he’s usually good for a few goals a season so he could be a great signing if he manages to build on that.

The main thing will be to build up his match fitness and work his way into the side, but this will be interesting to see how he gets on.