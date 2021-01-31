Manchester United are reportedly making Sevilla star Jules Kounde a priority transfer target in defence for next season.

The 22-year-old looks an exciting young talent after catching the eye in La Liga, with a number of top clubs now supposedly in for him.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mirror, who claim Man Utd are making Kounde their priority to partner Harry Maguire, with club coaches viewing him as the perfect option for the role.

Kounde looks a player with huge potential and has shown himself to be capable of going toe-to-toe with the best with his strong performances for Sevilla.

The Mirror suggest he could cost around £60million, but if he carries on developing at this rate then that could end up being a bargain.

United need a better option than the likes of Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly, who have both been unconvincing for most of their Old Trafford careers.

The Mirror also claim the likes of Real Madrid, Juventus and Bayern Munich are targeting Kounde, so MUFC would do well to beat these top European sides to his signature.