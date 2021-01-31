Klopp eyes bargain midfielder transfer as part of Liverpool rebuild

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is reportedly keen on a potential transfer deal for Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

The 26-year-old has shone in Serie A and it looks like he’s now a target for a rebuilding job at Liverpool in what is expected to be a low-cost move, according to Don Balon.

The Reds have endured a difficult season that currently sees them unlikely to retain their Premier League title, and changes could be needed at Anfield.

De Paul could be a particularly useful signing in the middle of the park, with Georginio Wijnaldum nearing the end of his contract, while James Milner is not getting any younger.

Don Balon also link Dominik Szoboszlai and Ousmane Dembele as names on Liverpool’s radar as Klopp looks to revamp his squad.

LFC have been a joy to watch in recent years, but even the best teams need to freshen things up from time to time as other sides work out how to stop them.

It would be interesting to see how De Paul fits in at Liverpool if he does move.