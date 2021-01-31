Liverpool star leaked key man Sadio Mane’s injury news with bizarre Fantasy Premier League hint that’s been proven right against West Ham

As Liverpool play out their Premier League encounter against West Ham, it’s emerged that Andy Robertson let on to the outside world that Sadio Mane would be missing for the Reds pretty early on.

Robertson did so via a decision he made to his Fantasy Premier League team which is ironically named after his pal and called ‘Show Me The Mane’.

The left-back’s team was discovered, which allowed eagle-eyed fans to notice that Robertson transferred Mane out for Spurs star Heung-Min Son.

Robertson has previous when it comes to this as well, the Scotsman benched Mane in Game-week 10, when the lightning-fast and ice-cold forward was benched against Brighton.

When Liverpool announced their starting lineup for today’s tie at the London Stadium, Mane was the biggest of three massive changes, with the Senegalese star said to be missing out with a muscle injury.

The Star even picked up the revelation, which has sparked pretty undeniable claims that Robertson was well aware of the knock to his teammate, as he replaced the forward with Spurs’ main man Son.

Andy Robertson has taken Mane out of his FPL team for GW21. Last time he did that was GW10 where he was benched vs Brighton. Son has come in and he also did Bamford to DCL…..oops. Captained Ings too #arse pic.twitter.com/v8EhrYseBp — Andy (@LetsTalk_FPL) January 31, 2021

Robertson sold Mané for Son in GW21! He also sold Mané in GW10, when he was benched against Brighton. Does he know something we don’t?https://t.co/CZ4uU8pUEE#FPL #FPLCommunity — FPL Focal (@FPLFocal) January 30, 2021

This certainly isn’t the source that we’d expect to offer sure-fire team news but it’s proven to be as concrete as anything ever, maybe fans will be on the hunt for players’ fantasy teams in an effort to snag early team news in the future.

This isn’t even the worst FPL decision Robertson made this weekend either, the Scotland captain transferred Patrick Bamford out for Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

The Leeds man notched a goal and two assists for Marcelo Bielsa’s side against Leicester yesterday – netting him 15 points – whilst Calvert-Lewin registered just two in Everton’s defeat to Newcastle.

There’s also the chance that Robertson simply decided to take Mane out for the cheaper and perhaps better option in Son as part of a move that freed up funds for Calvert-Lewin over Bamford.

However, it’s hard to state now we’ve seen the lineups that this decision was just a coincidence.