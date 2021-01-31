The latest Liverpool transfer news is here for you in one handy roundup…

First up, the Reds may finally be addressing their centre-back issues as it’s claimed they’ve made a bid for Juventus defender Merih Demiral.

The Turkey international looks a promising young talent, though he’s struggled to get much in the way of first-team action in recent times.

Liverpool could do well to pounce and make the most of this situation, as they urgently need more cover in that area of the pitch.

It’s being reported that the Premier League champions have offered £45million for Demiral, but it currently looks like that won’t be enough to persuade Juve to sell.

Elsewhere, Liverpool are also being linked with replacements for Georginio Wijnaldum ahead of his likely exit from Anfield.

One name being strongly linked with LFC once again is in-form Lille star Renato Sanches, who looks back to his best in Ligue 1.

The Portugal international is expected to cost around €40m, but that could be a solid investment for Liverpool for a fine young player who could fill the Wijnaldum void long-term.

Finally, another cheap option to replace Wijnaldum could be Udinese midfielder Rodrigo De Paul.

The Argentine is one of a number of names on Jurgen Klopp’s radar at the moment after impressing in Serie A, according to reports in Spain.

It’s suggested in that piece that De Paul could be one of a number of players to come in in a major revamp in the summer.