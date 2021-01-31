Talks held: Liverpool give green light for ace to seal loan transfer in risky move

Liverpool are reportedly ready to clear young defender Sepp van den Berg to leave the club for a loan transfer to Preston North End.

The Reds are seemingly prepared to gamble and allow a centre-back to leave this January despite their lack of options in that position at the moment due to so many injuries.

According to Football Insider, talks have been held over Van den Berg joining Preston, with Liverpool keen for the 19-year-old to gain some experience of playing regular first-team football.

Van den Berg looks a fine prospect for the future, but there’s an argument to be made for Liverpool fast-tracking him into the senior side already to help fill in for the likes of Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Joe Gomez.

Jurgen Klopp has been forced to play midfielders Fabinho and Jordan Henderson in central defence in recent times, and it may be worth giving Van den Berg a chance.

Still, it seems LFC are opting to loan the Dutch starlet out instead, so fans will just have to hope he can make the most of his time at Preston if the deal goes through.