Manchester City hijack Liverpool transfer deal for Brazilian forward

Manchester City have reportedly moved to hijack Liverpool’s bid to seal the transfer of Brazilian wonderkid Kayky.

The 17-year-old forward, currently of Fluminense, had been targeted by Liverpool but now looks set for City instead in a £5million deal, according to the Daily Star.

Kayky is yet to play in the Fluminense first-team, but clearly seems a highly-regarded young talent with a big future, with the Premier League seemingly set to be his next destination.

The report explains that work permit issues will mean Kayky has to play abroad with one of City’s affiliate clubs first, but eventually he could end up being a fine addition to the squad at the Etihad Stadium.

It’s a blow for Liverpool, however, with Kayky looking exactly the kind of player who could flourish under Jurgen Klopp.

The Reds have tended to give talented young players plenty of opportunities under Klopp, and there’d be fewer big-name and big-money signings ahead of him the squad at Anfield.

Kayky clearly fancies his chances of eventually making the breakthrough at City, though, if this report is to be believed.