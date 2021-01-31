Manchester United have reportedly been contacted by AC Milan over a permanent transfer deal for Diogo Dalot already.

The Portuguese starlet only joined the Serie A giants on loan at the start of this season, but has impressed a great deal in his brief time in Italy so far.

Man Utd could do well to keep an eye on how Dalot gets on with Milan, but the downside of his improvement in form is that they now have a decision to make over his future.

According to the Sun, Milan have already been in touch about possibly signing Dalot permanently for around £15million, which might be a tempting offer to accept.

United have plenty of options in the full-back positions, with Dalot struggling for playing time before leaving Old Trafford for the San Siro this season.

The Red Devils may well feel they could do with selling Dalot now and reinvesting that money on other areas of their squad.

Still, the 21-year-old is clearly a player with big potential and United might want to think twice about letting him go when he still has his best years ahead of him.