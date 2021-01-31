Menu

Video: Roy Keane disagrees with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s take on Man United draw with Arsenal

Manchester United legend Roy Keane was clearly not impressed with his old club after their 0-0 draw with Arsenal yesterday.

The Red Devils have lost momentum in recent games, having been beaten 2-1 at home by Sheffield United in a shock result earlier in the week.

And now, they didn’t show too much potential in their stalemate with an injury-hit Arsenal side, with Keane disagreeing with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s positive analysis of the performance…

Keane felt this was a missed opportunity for United, and that it makes that slip-up against Sheffield United even worse.

With Manchester City in such fine form, it remains to be seen if Solskjaer’s side can really work their way back into the title race now.

