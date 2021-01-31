Solskjaer provides transfer update on Manchester United ace

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has provided an update on the future of young full-back Brandon Williams.

The 20-year-old has not managed to establish himself as a regular for Man Utd, despite showing some promise when he first broke into the first-team picture.

Williams could perhaps have benefited from a loan move in order to get more playing time, but it looks like Solskjaer has made it clear that he wants to keep the defender as part of his plans.

The Norwegian tactician, speaking to United’s official website, said Williams has impressed him recently and is ready to come in and be involved when he’s called upon.

“Brandon will stay,” Solskjaer said. “He played for the 23s against Liverpool for some match fitness.

“He’s been working really hard and we don’t have any more players that we feel will be going.

“Brandon has been really good lately, working really hard in the last few months and he’s ready when the chance comes.”

United fans love seeing academy players coming through, so will no doubt hope there’s still a chance for Williams to stake his claim for a first-team place.

The England Under-21 international can play left-back or right-back, so could be a useful squad player if the Red Devils have any injuries in the coming months.